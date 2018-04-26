President Trump on Jackson’s withdrawal: ‘I saw where this was going’

President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he predicted Jackson’s nomination as the next secretary of Veterans Affairs was in serious trouble several days ago.

“I even told him a day or two ago I saw where this was going,” Trump told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” over the phone, later adding that “it’s a disgrace.”

The President also said all the allegations against Jackson were false, saying the White House physician’s opponents are “trying to destroy a man.”

Jackson withdrew his nomination Thursday morning, minutes before Trump called into the show for an interview. Jackson’s nomination was hampered by a flurry of allegations about his professional conduct.

In a statement, Jackson called the allegations against him as “false” but said they had become a distraction for Trump and veterans’ interests.