× Ravens sign WR Willie Snead to two-year deal

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have continued to overhaul their wide receiver corps this off season.

The team has added WR Willie Snead after the New Orleans Saints declined to match the offer sheet that Baltimore had signed him to.

According to the NFL Network, Snead’s contract is worth up to $10.4 million over two seasons.

Snead, 25, had spent his entire three-year on field career with the Saints (he had been shuffled on and off the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns & Carolina Panthers).

During his first two seasons, Snead compiled 1879 receiving yards and 7 TD’s, becoming one of QB Drew Brees’ favorite deep ball targets.

However, Snead took a big step back in 2017, catching only 8 balls for 92 yards.

Snead is the third receiver the team has added this season, along with WRs Michael Crabtree and John Brown.

With Brown and Snead, the Ravens have added speed options, while Crabtree is thought of as more of a possession receiver.

Ravens’ QB Joe Flacco will now have new options to throw the ball.