× Residents taken to the hospital after tree falls onto home, traps people inside in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a tree fell onto a York Township home and trapped residents inside.

According to Emergency Dispatch, crews were called to the 1600 block of Camp Betty Washington Road around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of a tree that fell onto a home.

Residents were trapped inside the home due to the tree collapse, and crews were able to free them before they were transported to a local hospital.

It is unknown how many people were injured, the extent of their injuries or any damage at this time.

FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.