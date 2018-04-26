× Route 11/15 in Perdix, Perry County, reduced to single-lane for roadwork through tonight, PennDOT says

PERRY COUNTY — Drivers who are traveling along Route 11/15 in the Perdix area of Perry County should probably allow for some extra time today, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The road in that area has been reduced to a single lane with a flagger direction traffic until this evening, PennDOT says. A construction crew is doing core boring work on the road and is hoping to finish the work today because of the rain in Friday’s forecast.

The core boring work is being done to in preparation for repairs to a masonry wall that collapsed on the northbound side of Route 11/15 last week, PennDOT says. Core borings will determine the nature of the rock and soil under the surface of the ground where the repairs will be made. The results of the borings will play a role in the decision of what type of repairs will be done to the wall.

Motorists can use Route 22/322 across the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County to avoid the single-lane restriction on Route 11/15, PennDOT says.