× Senator Hughes calls for state Human Relations Commission investigation into York County golf club incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Senator Vincent J. Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery County) called for the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission to investigate an incident of reported discrimination in York County over the weekend.

In addition to calling for the investigation, Senator Hughes offered his support to the group of women: Sandra Thompson, Myneca Ojo, Sandra Harrison, Carolyn Dow and Karen Crosby. The women said they were playing golf on April 21 at Grandview Golf Club in Dover Township when club ownership and staff told them they were not playing fast enough.

They believe they were discriminated against because of either gender or race because they played at the same pace as everyone else on the course. The women say they have witnesses who will corroborate the fact they weren’t playing slowly. Similar to a recent incident of discrimination in Philadelphia at a local Starbucks, police were called.

“I’m just so damned frustrated,” Senator Hughes said. “We have to deal with situations like this too frequently. This time, police determined it was not a matter they should have been involved in, but it is appalling that someone would call the police for a non-violent incident where the only crime was being black on a public golf course.”

SOURCE: Senator Hughes’ office