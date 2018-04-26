Sunshine briefly returns Thursday before more shower chances arrive

SOME SUN RETURNS: Some dry time works in briefly for Thursday, and there’s even some sunshine. It slowly continues to dry through the morning, and skies are partly to mostly clear. There is a breeze too, adding the extra chill. Expect morning temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. The afternoon brings some more sunshine and milder temperatures. Just some afternoon or late day clouds are expected to move into the region. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds thicken fast through the evening and the overnight period. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 40s. Showers arrive around daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’re watching a couple weak systems for both Friday and Saturday. Friday morning in particular brings showers to the region, with conditions drying for the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 50s to lower 60s, but just where depends on how much dry time and if any sunshine work in during the afternoon. On Saturday a few more showers are still likely with another fast moving system. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday is drier and on the mild side. Expect readings in the middle to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern turns much warmer as the new work week starts. High pressure amplifies to the south of the region and pumps in warmer air from the south. Expect temperatures near 70 degrees on Monday. After some early morning clouds, plenty of sunshine quickly moves into the area. Tuesday remains very warm with plentiful sun as we welcome the month of May. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s! Some 80 degree readings are even possible. The numbers continue the upward trend on Wednesday. Temperatures for many make into the lower 80s.

Have a great Thursday!