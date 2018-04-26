× Washington Capitals call up Hershey Bears’ center Nathan Walker

WASHINGTON– A Hershey Bears’ player has been called up to join the Washington Capitals on their playoff run.

C Nathan Walker has been recalled to the Capitals, most likely to serve as a practice player for the team unless someone gets hurt.

Walker, 24, made his NHL debut earlier this season, becoming the first Australian player to take the ice in the NHL.

In seven games for the Capitals, Walker scored a goal and had an even plus-minus rating.

During his 40 games with the Hershey Bears this season, Walker had 9 goals and 13 assists.