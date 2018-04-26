× Yankees claim P A.J. Cole off waivers from Nationals

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have lost a longtime prospect and starting pitcher on waivers.

The New York Yankees have claimed P A.J. Cole off waivers from the Nationals.

Cole, 26, was expected to be the Nationals’ fifth starter this season, but struggled early to a 13.06 ERA over 10 innings, prompting the team to make a move.

The former Harrisburg Senator will now move to the Big Apple, where he is expected to serve as an extra man out of the Yankees’ bullpen for now.

He has a lifetime 5.32 ERA in 110 Major League innings with the Nationals over the past four seasons.

There has been speculation that New York could attempt to sneak Cole through waivers to get him to their minor league affiliate if they need to make a roster move.