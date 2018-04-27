× 3 Lebanon men arrested after police raid uncovers $4,000 worth of drugs in their apartment

LEBANON — Three Lebanon men are facing charges after a Lebanon County Drug Task Force raid uncovered $4,000 worth of drugs in their residence on the 400 block of 5th Street.

The raid followed an investigation into street-level drug distribution in the area, police say.

Rosemarie Morales, 27, and Carlos Medina, 22, both of the 400 block of N. 5th Street, and Christian Lopez-Sandoval, 22, of the 300 block of N. 8th Street, were arrested in the raid. All three were present when the Lebanon County Drug Task Force, Lebanon City Police, Lebanon County Detectives, Cornwall Police and the Harrisburg Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at the residence.

The search produced:

1 bag of bath salts

3 bags of cocaine

26 bags of marijuana

55 bags of crack cocaine

$4,000 in cash

Drug packaging

Drug scales

Ledgers

An electric coffee grinder with suspected heroin residue

A schedule with “work shifts” for drug sales posted on a refrigerator

The suspects were transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, where they were charged with 21 counts of felony and misdemeanor charges including: Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession and Criminal Conspiracy to Possess Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Marijuana, Bath Salt, and Drug Paraphernalia.

The suspects were arraigned and transported to Lebanon County Correctional Facility. Lopez-Sandoval was ordered held on $75,000 bail, while Morales and Medina were held on $150,000 bail, police say.