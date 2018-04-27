× Lancaster County man accused of committing rash of thefts at LA Fitness in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 54-year-old Columbia man is accused of committing a rash of thefts over an eight-month period at an LA Fitness studio in Manheim Township, police say.

From July of 2017 to March of 2018, the Manheim Township Police Department received 13 reports of theft or attempted theft at the gym, located on the 1300 block of Lititz Pike. The victims all reported their property was secured in locked lockers, which were forcibly opened and damaged, police say. The items inside were stolen, according to police.

After an investigation, which included viewing surveillance footage shared by the gym, police determined that Anthony T. Key was the person who had committed the thefts. Charges against Key were filed on Thursday.

Key is charged with:

10 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking

3 counts of Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking

13 counts of Criminal Mischief

Key was arrested Thursday at the gym after an additional theft had been reported, police say. Charges from Thursday’s theft are pending, according to police.