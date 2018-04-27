A few showers with mild temperatures Saturday; then breezy, chilly conditions Sunday

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

An isolated shower is possible this evening, otherwise, the clouds slowly break up. The clearing may lead to hazy and foggy areas. Then skies brighten up for a few hours. Morning lows are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds increase through the day ahead of an approaching frontal system. A few showers are possible during the late afternoon. High temperatures top out in the middle and upper 60s. In the wake of the front, winds become breezy helping chillier air to return for the second half of the weekend. Morning lows are much colder in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Early sunshine is obscured by afternoon cloud cover, which holds temperatures in the lower and middle 50s. Gusty winds are around for much of the day. Heading into the week, temperatures turn around very nicely.

MAY ARRIVES WARM

It’s another cold morning in the 30s. Under plenty of sunshine, readings rebound into the middle and upper 60s. Sunny skies and a southwest breeze, adds another ten degrees to afternoon temperatures Tuesday. Dry weather and sunshine, along with a warm breeze, pushes temperatures into the lower 80s midweek. Despite a few more clouds, afternoon temperatures are back into the lower and middle 80s for Thursday. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. A few more showers are possible on Friday. And, readings fall back to the middle and upper 70s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist