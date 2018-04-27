Avicii’s family reveals his personal struggles in new statement

The family of Tim Bergling, the Swedish DJ and producing star known as Avicii, has issued a new statement regarding the musician’s sudden death last week at age 28.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” the statement obtained by CNN read. “An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music.”

The statement continued: “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”

Avicii was found dead last Friday in Muscat, Oman. A cause of death has not been announced, but police said over the weekend that there is no suspicion of foul play.

Musicians like Madonna, Calvin Harris and Charlie Puth shared messages of condolence on social media following his death.

A town in Utrecht, Netherlands paid tribute to the Swedish artist by playing some of his most popular tunes over its bell tower.

Avicii was one of the world’s most successful DJs and a big name in the musical genre known as EDM, or electronic dance music. He worked with Madonna and Chris Martin, among other artists, and had a crossover pop hit in 2013 with “Wake Me Up.”

Despite a life of jam-packed arenas and screaming fans, Avicii acknowledged struggling with fame and health issues. He retired from performing two years ago to take a break from touring.

In messages posted on social media, he said stress, anxiety and illness were factors in his decision. Walking away was tough, he said, but he also needed to pursue other interests.

“Creating music is what makes me happy and I have gotten to know so many great people in my days of touring, seen so many amazing places and created endless of good memories,” Avicii wrote at the time.

“The decision I made might seem odd to some but everyone is different and for me this was the right one.”