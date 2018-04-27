Cooler with showers on Friday, and rain chances linger through the first half of the weekend

SHOWERS FOR FRIDAY: A passing area of weak low pressure brings showers to the region Friday, particularly for the morning. Expect just that through much of the morning, with widespread shower activity. Temperatures begin in the 40s to lower 50s. Showers decrease in coverage through the afternoon, but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out. The clouds remain too, but some limited breaks of sun are possible for some. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the 50s to lower 60s. Friday evening looks good for any plans, but an isolated shower still cannot be ruled out. Skies are partly clear to mostly cloudy through the night. Some hazy or foggy spots are also possible. Expect overnight low temperatures in the lower to middle 40s.

50/50 WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’re watching another fast-moving system for the first half of the weekend, and conditions gradually improve through the second half of the weekend. A few showers are possible as the weak system crosses through Saturday. It’s a bit breezy, and there will be some dry time too. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday is drier and on the cool side, with a cool pool of air sitting nearby. Skies are partly sunny. Expect readings in the middle to upper 50s. It’s breezy too.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern turns much warmer as the new work week starts. High pressure amplifies to the south of the region and pumps in warmer air from the south. Expect temperatures near 70 degrees on Monday. After some early morning clouds, plenty of sunshine quickly moves into the area. Tuesday remains very warm with plentiful sun as we welcome the month of May. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s! Some 80 degree readings are even possible. The numbers continue the upward trend on Wednesday. Temperatures for many make into the lower 80s. Thursday brings more warmth, and it even starts to feel a touch humid. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. Skies are partly cloudy. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but for now, it does appear most are dry.

Have a great weekend!