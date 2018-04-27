Fear of another collapse of the McFarland building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - May 5th, 2018 will mark two years since the McFarland wall collapsed onto Howard Tire and Auto shop. As rubble still sits on top of the auto shop, owner Howard Henry is now in fear of another collapse, this time from the actual building. Henry says, Harrisburg city officials have told him the owners of the McFarland building were working to fix it. Henry says a tour of the building he had with his engineer April 16th showed no signs of improvements.

“It kind of let the air out of my balloon a little bit," said Henry. "When I walked in there I was expecting to see the things, all the things the city said they were beginning to work on. The reason they weren’t enforcing the code violations because the city had stated many times why find them if it’s something that they’re working on.”

Henry says inspection of the McFarland building in May 2016 showed the foundation of the building was not safe and stable. Henry is now blaming the city for not enforcing any codes violations against the McFarland building along with not checking in to make sure the right updates were being done.

“I just could not believe that they weren’t getting any kind of an update or sending people over to verify that it was being worked on," said Henry. "They just took the word of McFarland that they were working on it and convey that to me rather than verify.”

Adam Klein who is representing the McFarland says within the next couple weeks they, along with PenDOT will be doing their own assessment. We did reach out to the mayor’s office, Bureau of Codes and the city engineer for comment on Henry's claim but never heard back.