Harrisburg man arrested for robbery after police chase

HARRISBURG — A 20-year-old Harrisburg man is in custody facing armed robbery and other charges after allegedly leading Harrisburg police on a chase through the city Thursday morning.

Jordan Parkinson is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, receiving stolen property, attempting to flee or elude police, and reckless driving in connection to the incident, which occurred at 11:24 a.m., police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Emerald and N. 4th Street for the report of an armed robbery. The victim told police he was walking on the 2200 block of Atlas Alley when a silver SUV approached from the south. The victim said two black men exited the vehicle, while the driver stayed inside. One of the suspects produced a silver and black handgun and demanded the victim give him everything he had.

After the victim told the suspects he did not have anything, police say, the suspects re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was not injured, police say.

Using information on the vehicle’s license plate provided by the victim, police say they determined that the silver Hyundai Santa Fe the suspects were using had been reported stolen in Susquehanna Township on Wednesday. Officers searching for the suspects later saw the vehicle turning onto Emerald Street from North 6th Street, police say.

Police attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it allegedly accelerated and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. It was later found unoccupied on the 1800 block of Fulton Street, according to police.

Police observed a male matching the description of the vehicle’s driver fleeing on foot toward 4th Street. He was apprehended after a short foot chase, police say. The man was identified as Parkinson.

Parkinson was transported to Dauphin County Prison, where he was booked on the charges. His accomplices are still at large, police say. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.