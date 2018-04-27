× Homeless woman accused of stealing handgun, other items from Lancaster business

LANCASTER — A 30-year-old homeless woman is facing burglary, theft and drug possession charges after police say she stole a handgun and other items from a Lancaster business Thursday afternoon, police say.

Kaitlin Montgomery is charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance in connection to the incident, which was reported at 12:35 p.m. by a business owner on the 300 block of North Queen Street.

According to police, the victim discovered his business had been burglarized sometime between 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday and 12:35 p.m. Thursday. The victim said several items, including a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, had been taken from his office.

The victim also discovered several items of luggage had been left in a vestibule area of his business, police say. The luggage did not belong to the victim or anyone else at the business.

As police continued to investigate at the scene, a woman, later identified as Montgomery, approached an officer to ask what was happening. She told police she stored her belongings in the vestibule overnight for safekeeping.

Police took Montgomery to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station for questioning. They eventually discovered Montgomery and a man, identified as “D,” had entered the business after it was closed and taken items. Montgomery admitted she traded the .380 pistol for crack cocaine, police say. She also allegedly attempted to sell a computer monitor that had been taken from the business, according to police.

Montgomery was later arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $70,000 bail.