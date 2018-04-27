× Lancaster County man dies after falling from roof in Spring Grove

YORK — A 29-year-old Lancaster County man was killed after falling from a roof in Spring Grove, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The death of Stephen Smoker, of Kirkwood, was ruled accidental, the coroner’s office said.

Smoker died Thursday night in York Hospital after falling from the roof of a barn Thursday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office. Smoker was part of a group that was installing a new roof on a hog barn at a relative’s property on the 3000 block of Buffalo Valley Road. He fell approximately 20 feet, landing on a concrete floor below, the coroner said.

The incident happened at about 1:45 p.m.

EMS personnel were called to the scene and attempted to resuscitate Smoker, who was later transported to York Hospital by helicopter. Despite therapeutic measures, Smoker’s condition continued to decline until he died at 8:39 p.m., the coroner said.

There will be no autopsy performed, according to the coroner.