Lancaster man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile girl several times over 4 years

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is facing a total of 18 charges, including rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile female victim multiple times between 2013 and 2017, police say.

Philip Smith, 52, committed the offenses against the girl in a home on the 500 block of St. Joseph Street. The abuse began when the victim was 15, according to the criminal complaint filed by Lancaster police. Smith allegedly performed oral sex and other acts on the girl on at least 10 occasions, the criminal complaint states. When the girl turned 18, Smith allegedly raped her.

Smith was taken into custody and went through the booking process at the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station. He was later arraigned on the criminal complaint and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.