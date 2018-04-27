× List of Penn State players taken in NFL Draft, plus undrafted free agent signings

DALLAS — Below is a list of Penn State players who have been taken in the 2018 NFL Draft as well as those who signed as undrafted free agents.

NFL Draft

Round 1 – Pick 2: New York Giants select RB Saquon Barkley

Round 2 – Pick 42: Miami Dolphins select TE Mike Gesicki

Round 4 – Pick 109: Washington Redskins select S Troy Apke

Round 4 – Pick 113: Denver Broncos select WR DaeSean Hamilton

Round 5 – Pick 148: Pittsburgh Steelers select S Marcus Allen

Round 6 – Pick 182: Arizona Cardinals select CB Chris Campbell

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Saeed Blacknall, WR – Oakland Raiders

Jason Cabinda, LB – Oakland Raiders

Curtis Cothran, DT – Minnesota Vikings

Parker Cothren, DT – Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyler Davis, K – Buffalo Bills

Grant Haley, CB – New York Giants

Brendan Mahon, OG – Carolina Panthers