List of Penn State players taken in NFL Draft, plus undrafted free agent signings
DALLAS — Below is a list of Penn State players who have been taken in the 2018 NFL Draft as well as those who signed as undrafted free agents.
NFL Draft
Round 1 – Pick 2: New York Giants select RB Saquon Barkley
More on Barkley – http://via.fox43.com/1TrWb
Round 2 – Pick 42: Miami Dolphins select TE Mike Gesicki
More on Gesicki – http://via.fox43.com/idtRH
Round 4 – Pick 109: Washington Redskins select S Troy Apke
Round 4 – Pick 113: Denver Broncos select WR DaeSean Hamilton
More on Hamilton – http://via.fox43.com/ON3cA
Round 5 – Pick 148: Pittsburgh Steelers select S Marcus Allen
More on Allen – http://via.fox43.com/4ny8s
Round 6 – Pick 182: Arizona Cardinals select CB Chris Campbell
Undrafted Free Agent Signings
Saeed Blacknall, WR – Oakland Raiders
Jason Cabinda, LB – Oakland Raiders
Curtis Cothran, DT – Minnesota Vikings
Parker Cothren, DT – Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Davis, K – Buffalo Bills
Grant Haley, CB – New York Giants
Brendan Mahon, OG – Carolina Panthers