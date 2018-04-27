× Man facing charges after allegedly stealing car, arrested after being found hiding in closet in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a victim and stealing a vehicle.

Dennis Ishman Jr., 30, is facing robbery of a motor vehicle charges for his role in the incident.

On April 10 around 11:00 a.m., police were called to an address in the 900 block of Spruce St. in Columbia for a motor vehicle theft.

During the investigation, it was found that Ishman Jr. had punched the victim in the face, took car keys and drove off with the victim’s vehicle.

Police filed charges and a warrant was issued for Ishman Jr.’s arrest.

On April 24, Ishman Jr. was found hiding in a closet in a house in the 800 block of Locust Street.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bail.