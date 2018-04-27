× Man facing charges after allegedly stealing gun, trading it for heroin

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a gun and trading it for heroin.

Jonathan Hair, 31, is facing receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a counterfeit substance charges for his role in the incident.

On June 28, 2017, Hair was employed by a homeowner in the 2400 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg.

Hair was doing work on the home while the homeowner was at work.

Upon returning home, the homeowner found that his .357 handgun and laptop were missing.

Hair admitted to police that he had traded the gun for heroin, upon his arrest on April 26, 2018.

A search of Hair at the time of his arrest revealed that he was in possession of a bundle of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.

Now, he is facing charges.