Mike Gesicki drafted 42nd overall by Miami Dolphins

DALLAS — Mike Gesicki was drafted with the 42nd overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-6, 247-pound Gesicki finished his career at Penn State with 129 catches for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns — all school records at Penn State for tight ends. His 57 catches for 679 yards and nine TDs this past season set single-season marks for Nittany Lion tight ends as well.

Gesicki ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also posted a vertical jump of 41.5 inches and bench pressed 225 pounds 22 times.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had Gesicki listed as a potential second-round pick in his scouting report. His overview: