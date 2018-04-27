Mike Gesicki drafted 42nd overall by Miami Dolphins
DALLAS — Mike Gesicki was drafted with the 42nd overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.
The 6-6, 247-pound Gesicki finished his career at Penn State with 129 catches for 1,481 yards and 15 touchdowns — all school records at Penn State for tight ends. His 57 catches for 679 yards and nine TDs this past season set single-season marks for Nittany Lion tight ends as well.
Gesicki ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also posted a vertical jump of 41.5 inches and bench pressed 225 pounds 22 times.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had Gesicki listed as a potential second-round pick in his scouting report. His overview:
If you are looking for a tight end who can line up and help in the running game, he’s not your guy. However, if you want a pass-catcher who can get open and has the ball skills to win against linebackers and safeties, he might be your guy. Gesicki needs to improve his play strength and his issues as a blocker could limit the amount of teams who will target him, but he has a chance to become one of the better pass catching tight ends in the league.