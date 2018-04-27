× New Jersey man leads police on vehicle chase through Martic Township, Lancaster County

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 55-year-old New Jersey man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase through southern Lancaster County early Friday morning.

John Anderson, of Park, NJ, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, attempting to flee from law enforcement and other charges relating to the incident, which began on Willow Street Pike in Lancaster County, according to State Police.

Anderson was seen driving the wrong way on Route 272 North near Willow Street at 12:25 a.m., police say. He allegedly failed to obey an officer who attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Members of multiple law enforcement agencies got involved in the chase, which ended when Anderson crashed his vehicle into an embankment along River Road near Route 324, police say.

During the chase, Anderson allegedly drove his vehicle directly toward a pair of State Police troopers who were standing outside their vehicles on Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township. Anderson allegedly accelerated his vehicle as he approached the troopers, who fired at his vehicle, striking it.

Anderson allegedly continued traveling north on River Road until he crashed his vehicle. He was taken into custody without further incident after the crash, police say.

No one was injured, according to police.