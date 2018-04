× NFL DRAFT: Philadelphia Eagles draft selections

DALLAS — The defending Super Bowl champions traded out of the first round.

But 17 picks into day two, the Philadelphia Eagles made their first selection of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Round 2 – Pick 49: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

*Philadelphia acquired Pick 49 from Indianapolis for Pick 52 and Pick 169.*

The #Eagles just traded up over the #Cowboys to take the top pass-catching TE on the board — Dallas Goedert. With the Jason Witten retirement, the thought was the Cowboys were going to take him. Though, I hear they were not. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2018

This will be updated throughout the NFL Draft.