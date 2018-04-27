× Orioles place IF Tim Beckham on the DL, out 6-8 weeks after core muscle surgery

BALTIMORE– The injury bug has bitten the Baltimore Orioles.

The team placed IF Tim Beckham on the Disabled List earlier this week, and now it appears he has undergone core muscle surgery that is expected to keep him out for 6-8 weeks.

According to MLB.com, Beckham had been considering surgery to be an option, and opted to have the procedure.

Beckham, 28, was the Orioles’ full-time third baseman this season, but was off to a rough start.

Through 23 games, Beckham was hitting .179 with only 1 HR and 4 RBI’s.

The team acquired Beckham from the Tampa Bay Rays last season, and he went on a tear in 50 games with Baltimore, hitting .306 with 10 HR’s and 26 RBI’s.

Now, the Orioles will have to utilize other options at third base deep into the summer.