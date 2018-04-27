PA Health officials provide update on ‘Warm Hand-Off’ program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Pennsylvania Department of Health will provide an update on the 'warm hand-off' program.

The program helps people being treated for an opioid overdose have a smooth transition to specialty substance use disorder treatment. A health provider makes a direct referral into treatment.

Health officials say the opioid and heroin epidemic continues to be the most significant public health crisis facing the commonwealth.

In the last several months, health officials held several summits across the state to learn more about the program and ways to improve the transition. On Friday, they are expected to discuss their findings from the summits. It is scheduled for noon at the Emergency Management Agency.