× Penguins come back, knock off Capitals 3-2 in Game One

WASHINGTON– The Pittsburgh Penguins completed the comeback on the road, rallying to score three goals in the third period to knock off the Washington Capitals in Game One of their playoff series.

The Penguins trailed 2-0 heading into the third period, but scored three goals in a 4:49 span to take Game One.

Patric Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored back-to-back-to-back goals to help the team take the victory.

The Capitals will look to even the series when the teams face off in Washington for Game Two on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.