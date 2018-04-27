× Pirates’ IF Jung Ho Kang receives work visa, expected to resume baseball career

PITTSBURGH– A familiar face may be getting close to suiting up with the Pirates again.

According to the Athletic, Pirates’ IF Jung Ho Kang has received a work visa and is expected to resume his career with the team.

Kang, 31, had not been able to obtain a work visa after being convicted of a DUI in South Korea.

That incident caused Kang to miss the entire 2017 season.

In his last MLB action in 2016, Kang hit .255 with 21 HR’s and 62 RBI’s.

He is still on the Restricted List, but is expected to report to the Pirates’ extended Spring Training in Florida to get into game shape before rejoining the team.