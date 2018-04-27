× Pirates to promote pitching prospect Nick Kingham, set to start Sunday

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have promoted a top pitching prospect to bolster the team’s rotation.

Pittsburgh has promoted P Nick Kingham to the big league roster, and he is going to start Sunday’s game.

Kingham, 26, has started 4 games at AAA this season and has a 1.59 ERA in 22.2 innings.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Kingham has struggled with injuries throughout his years in the Pirates’ minor league system, never pitching more than 159 innings in a season.

In 2017, Kingham hit the 117 inning mark for the first time since 2014.

Now, the Pirates are hoping the Minor League veteran is ready for Major League play.