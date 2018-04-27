× Police investigating robbery at Manchester Township hotel

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — Northern York County Regional police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Friday morning at the Homewood Suites hotel on the 200 block of Masonic Drive.

According to police, at 1:03 a.m., a white male dressed in dark clothing, wearing gloves and a bandana over his face, entered the lobby and demanded cash from the clerk. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he ordered the clerk to enter an office and fled.

The clerk described the suspect as a white male, five feet, 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana over his face, dark pants, gloves, and black and white Converse sneakers.

Responding officers located the sweatshirt, one glove, and a sock discarded along North George Street.

The clerk was not injured, police say.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL(8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.