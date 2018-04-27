Police: Man assaulted woman, fled scene after crashing car

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, Perry County — Police are looking for a Perry County man accused of assaulting a woman in a domestic incident while driving, then fleeing the scene after crashing the car.

The incident happened Thursday morning at Jebeke Lane and Route 17 in Tuscarora Township, Perry County, according to State Police.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police say, Andrew Joseph Degiglio, 39, of Millerstown, was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly before the crash, police say, he was assaulting a 35-year-old woman who was riding in the car in a domestic disturbance.

After the crash, Degiglio allegedly fled the scene on foot. He was last seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and blue pajama pants, police say.

Police believe Degiglio may have since acquired a pair of dark blue overalls.

Degiglio is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and strangulation, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Newport at (717) 567-3110.