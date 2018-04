× Puppy stolen from Lebanon County pet resort

PALMYRA — Police are investigating the theft on an eight-week old puppy from a Lebanon County kennel and pet grooming center.

According to Palmyra Police, the brindle Dachshund puppy was taken from Dog Town Pet Resort, on the 600 block of West Main Street, Thursday at about 3:45 p.m. The suspects left in a dark gray SUV, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Palmyra Police at (717) 838-8189.