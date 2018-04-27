Red Cross assisting 15 people, arson being investigated after house fire in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Red Cross is assisting 15 people, including 3 children, that have been displaced after a house fire in Harrisburg.

The blaze sparked around 6:00 p.m. Thursday night on the 400 block of S. 14th Street.

An arson investigator was reportedly called to the scene to investigate.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.