Red Cross assisting 15 people, arson being investigated after house fire in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Red Cross is assisting 15 people, including 3 children, that have been displaced after a house fire in Harrisburg.
The blaze sparked around 6:00 p.m. Thursday night on the 400 block of S. 14th Street.
An arson investigator was reportedly called to the scene to investigate.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
