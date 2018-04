× Multi-vehicle crash near Prospect Road in Lancaster County slows traffic on Route 30 in both directions

LANCASTER COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash has closed Route 30 in both directions in the area of Stony Battery Road and Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, according to PennDOT.

Traffic cameras on 511pa.com show westbound traffic on Route 30 near Centerville Road is backed up.

Multi vehicle crash on US 30 westbound between College Ave/Stony Battery Rd and Prospect Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) April 27, 2018