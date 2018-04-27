× Shanquay Ritter arrested following vehicle stop in West Manchester Township

YORK CITY — The man wanted for questioning in connection to Tuesday’s shooting in York City that left 18-year-old Nylik Moore dead and another individual injured was arrested Friday night, the York City Police Department announced in a news release.

York City Police responded to West Manchester Township around 7:45 p.m. after receiving an anonymous tip that Shanquay Ritter may be in the area.

A vehicle stop was initiated and Ritter was found to be in possession of cocaine and was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, the release says. West Manchester Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police assisted with the vehicle stop.

Ritter is charged with possession with intent to deliver and possessing instruments of crime for the bullet-resistant vest.

The information on Ritter was obtained during a Group Violence Initiative (GVI) law enforcement operation.