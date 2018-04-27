× Steelers trade WR Martavis Bryant to Raiders for 3rd round pick in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday night that they have traded wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the Oakland Raiders for their 3rd round selection (79th overall).

Bryant spent the past four seasons in Pittsburgh, signing with the Steelers in June 2014.

In those seasons, the South Carolina native made 36 appearances. He was suspended for four games in 2015 and then the entire 2016 season due to violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Bryant hauled in 50 catches for 603 yards last year. He averaged 12.1 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh’s remaining picks in the 2018 NFL Draft can be seen below (as of Thursday night):

Round 1 – Pick 28: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

Round 2 – Pick 60

Round 3 – Pick 79 and Pick 92

Round 5 – Pick 148

Round 7 – Pick 220

Round 7 – Pick 246