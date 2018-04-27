× Waynesboro man convicted of federal firearms, drug possession charges

HARRISBURG – A Waynesboro man was convicted of unlawful possession of firearms and drug trafficking charges Wednesday in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Anthony Michael Cobb, 48, was found guilty after a two-day trial before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, the jury returned the verdict after two hours of deliberation. Cobb was convicted of three counts of unlawful possession of five firearms. By law, Cobb, a convicted felon, was prohibited from owning firearms, Freed said.

The jury also found Cobb guilty of possession with intent to deliver powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, Freed said.

The charges stemmed from a stabbing and shooting incident in Waynesboro in May 2016. Officers went to Cobb’s apartment with a search warrant, and found a firearm, marijuana, cocaine, crack, heroin, an assortment of prescription pills, digital scales, ziplock bags, razor blades, and piles of cash.

Police also located firearms at Cobb’s storage unit.

The matter was investigated by the Waynesboro Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys James T. Clancy and Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the unlawful possession of firearm charges is life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. The maximum penalty for each of the drug trafficking charges is 30 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.