Winner of $456.7 million Powerball jackpot sold in Lancaster County in March comes forward

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — The winner of the $456.7 million jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold at a Lancaster County gas station has stepped forward, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The claimant, Emerald Legacy Trust, opted to take the cash prize of $273,959,698, less the 24 percent federal and 3.7 percent state tax withholding, the Lottery says.

After taxes, the cash prize is $199,798,807.75, according to the Lottery.

Under the State Lottery Law, legal entities (such as trusts and corporations) have always been permitted to file claims for Lottery prizes and receive prize funds, the Lottery said. The Emerald Legacy Trust’s attorney expressed concerns about protecting his clients’ privacy and security. Recognizing that this is an evolving policy matter for lotteries everywhere, the Pennsylvania Lottery received the claim in the name of the trust and processed the claim accordingly.

The winning ticket for the March 17 drawing was sold at a Speedway store on 675 Lancaster Road in Manheim. It matched all five white balls — 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 — and the Powerball 07, to win the eighth-largest payout on record.

It is the largest prize ever awarded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and the state’s 18th Powerball jackpot win. The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately 1 in 292 million.