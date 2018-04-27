× Woman pleads no contest to stealing from former employer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A former employee of the Hershey Italian Lodge pleaded no contest before a Dauphin County Judge on Thursday, to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the company.

Melissa Kline, 44, of Marysville, was the office manager in charge of daily cash deposits and paying the monthly bills at the Hershey Italian Lodge, according to a release from the Dauphin County District Attourney’s Office. A detailed audit done by a retired CFO of Hershey Foods, now an officer of the Lodge, estimated the amount stolen to be over $100,000, an amount disputed by Kline.

Kline did not contest the charge that she took cash that was paid in for various activities, wrote checks to herself on the Lodge’s account, and purposely failed to pay monthly expenses, among other things. The investigation revealed that the thefts occurred from 2013 to March 2016.

Kline is scheduled to be sentenced in July 2018.