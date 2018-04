Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY-- The event will feature harness and barrel races, a miniature pony petting corral, carriage rides, inflatables and games. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of food vendors and take exciting monster truck rides. Organizers say this festival offers something for all ages.

The eventĀ kicks off July 7th with a Blue Grass Concert Saturday night followed by fireworks.