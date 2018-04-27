× York men arrested on suspicion of cocaine distribution

YORK — Two York men were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of cocaine distribution after an investigation, according to York police.

Angel M. Cruz, 50, and Michael R. Hartman, 56, were taken into custody after undercover officers made a drug transaction with the suspects Thursday at the Queensgate Shopping Center. The officers arranged to purchase cocaine from the suspects, police say. After the alleged transaction occurred, police followed the suspects, stopped them a short distance away, and arrested them without incident.

Cruz was later found to be in possession of 115 grams of cocaine and $3,000 cash, police say.

Thursday’s arrests were the result of an investigation that determined Cruz and Hartman were involved in the distribution of cocaine in Spring Garden, York, and Windsor Townships, police say. Cruz would arrange to meet the buyers, and Hartman would drive him to the locations, according to police.

Cruz and Hartman were taken to York County Central Booking and charged with drug distribution offenses and Criminal Conspiracy. The York County Drug Task Force was assisted by the York County Sheriff’s Office during the course of this investigation.