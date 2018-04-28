× Central Pennsylvania participates in ‘National Drug Take Back Day’

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– People in Central Pennsylvania participated in ‘National Drug Take Back Day’ on Saturday.

The day is designed for people to throw away any of their old or unused prescription medications at disposal stations across the area.

According to officials, 15 Pennsylvanians die every day from drug addition, and the event is a good way to make sure drugs don’t fall into the wrong hands.

One of those give back stations was held at Peoplesbank Park in York today.