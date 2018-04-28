DaeSean Hamilton drafted by Broncos in 4th round

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: DaeSean Hamilton #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions dives for the end-zone scoring a 27 yard touchdown in the first half against Antreal Allen #21 and Victor Heyward #37 of the Georgia State Panthers at Beaver Stadium on September 16, 2017 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
DALLAS — DaeSean Hamilton was drafted with the 113th overall pick by the Denver Broncos.
The 6-1, 203-pound Hamilton finished his career at Penn State as the program’s all-time leader in receptions with 214.
In 2017, he recorded 53 catches for 857 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Hamilton averaged 16.2 yards per reception.
Hamilton posted a vertical jump of 34.5 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine.