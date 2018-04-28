× DaeSean Hamilton drafted by Broncos in 4th round

DALLAS — DaeSean Hamilton was drafted with the 113th overall pick by the Denver Broncos.

The 6-1, 203-pound Hamilton finished his career at Penn State as the program’s all-time leader in receptions with 214.

In 2017, he recorded 53 catches for 857 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Hamilton averaged 16.2 yards per reception.

Hamilton posted a vertical jump of 34.5 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine.