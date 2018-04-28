Click here to check in for the FOX43/American Red Cross Blood Drive on May 3

Eagles re-sign RB Darren Sproles

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 09: Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for yardage during 1st half action against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have brought back a fan favorite.

According to GM Howie Roseman, the team has agreed to terms with RB Darren Sproles.

Sproles, 34, will return to the field in 2018 after an injury-shortened 2017 season, where he tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play.

In his last full season in 2016, Sproles ran for 438 yards and 2 TDs and had 427 yards through the air and two scores.

Sproles will be a part of a running back rotation with RBs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement.

 

