First responders unite with children with Autism in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The Highspire Fire Department and Youth Advocate programs helped children with Autism with Harrisburg Area First Responders Saturday.

An event was held on South 22nd Street in Harrisburg where folks were invited to tour fire trucks and ambulances with live emergency demonstrations.

Organizers say that they provided a sensory-friendly experience for those with sensitivities.

Lissett Johnson, a mother at the event, said, "You see all the time now on social media and anywhere on the internet that there are misunderstandings between children and even adults and emergency responders. I think this the perfect way to bring both together."