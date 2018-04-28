Irish Eatery holds fundraiser for Gettysburg girl in need of kidney transplant

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The family of a Gettysburg High School student is hoping to raise enough money for a life-saving kidney transplant.

15-year-old sophomore Leydi Soto is in desperate need of a kidney. Her donor has already been found; her father is a perfect match.

The problem is, the family needs $25,000 to cover the cost of medications and after-care, before the surgery can be performed.

On Saturday, a fundraiser was held at O’Rorke’s Family Eatery in Gettysburg and people came out to help the family in their quest for surgery. 25-percent of food sales went toward a donation, with “Leydi’s Warriors” T-Shirts being sold for $10 each. Celebrity bartenders also raised money with each drink they sold.

Soto’s family said any little bit helps.

They have set up a GoFundMe page where you can donate to Soto’s cause by visiting here.