LANCASTER, Pa — One man has died following a row home fire in Lancaster City.

Crews were called to the 300 block of South Ann Street around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday for a house fire.

One man was taken to the hospital, where he later died according to city fire Lt. John Musselman.

Four families, made up of 5 adults and 6 children are displaced.

Mussleman said that unattended cooking started the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.