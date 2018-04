× Over $800 of underwear stolen from Chambersburg Victoria’s Secret

GREENE TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police are investigating a theft at a Chambersburg Victoria’s Secret where over $800 of underwear was stolen.

Friday afternoon, state police in Chambersburg were called to the Chambersburg mall for a theft at the Victoria’s Secret.

Once on scene police discovered that someone took 55 pairs of panties off a table and left without paying for them.

The estimated loss is $877.50.