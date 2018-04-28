× Pittsburgh Steelers select former PSU safety Marcus Allen

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in a former PSU Nittany Lion to the team’s secondary.

The team selected S Marcus Allen with the 148th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Allen, 21, played in each of his four seasons with the Nittany Lions, totaling 320 tackles, 3 sacks and an interception during his career in the Blue and White.

The Steelers, who are in need of secondary help after last season, seem to be a decent landing spot for Allen, who may able to compete for playing time this season.