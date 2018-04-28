York Polar Bears hockey game benefits families of fallen firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The York Polar Bears and Baltimore City Fire Department took the ice today to benefit the families of fallen York City Firefighters, Zach Anthony and Ivan Flanscha.

The firefighters died last month while putting out hot spots from a fire in the old Weaver and Piano Building on North Broad Street in York.

Saturday, there was a crowd at the fundraiser game that was held at the York City Ice Arena.

The Polar Bears, a special needs team with players ranging in age from 5 -16, say that many of them look up to firefighters as they heroes.

Today, those children experienced a way to give back to those who make sacrifices in their communities everyday.

David Michaels, the fire chief of the York City Fire Department said, "To just see the support we've received has just been overwhelming... We love York, we love our community, and to see the support... we just appreciate it so much."

The Bears took the game by a score of 20-6.